Installation ceremony of Lions Club of A’bad-Gemini held

Chhatrapati Sambhaninagar: The installation ceremony of the Lions Club of Aurangabad Gemini was held recently with enthusiasm. Gajanan Chavan and Prashant Pawar were administered an oath as president and secretary respectively.

Amit Pol (treasurer) and Bhimrao Kulkarni (vice president) also took the oath. Former Governor Rajesh Raut was the installing officer for this ceremony. Rahul Ausekar, the Deputy Governor (second) was present as an Induction Officer.

Outgoing president Dr Swapnil Patnoorkar and Secretary Sadanand Markandey presented the report of the work done during the year 2023-24. The new president informed about the activities to be conducted in the year 2024-25.

As Gemini Club completed 15 years, all the 15 past presidents were honoured on this occasion. The induction ceremony was attended by all the club members with their families. Over thirty dignitaries attended the ceremony.

A total of ten new members were sworn in and welcomed into the Club in view of the installation ceremony. Adv Vinod Patil and Vishal Zanwar conducted the proceedings of the programme while Prashant Pawar proposed a vote of thanks.