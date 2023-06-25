Installation ceremony of Terapanth Yuvak Parishad held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The installation ceremony of the Terapanth Yuvak Parishad new executive committee 2023-24 was held in the presence of Muni Shri Arhatkumarji in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recently.

In the beginning, the newly elected president Ankur Luniya was given the oath by Vivek Baghrecha. The mangalacharan was recited by treasurer Gaurav Sethiya. Speaking on the occasion, Lunia said that we will work closely with the members for the welfare of the community. The other members are, Mayur Achha (minister), Vimlesh Sethiya, Nitesh Sethiya (vice presidents), Rupesh Abad (treasurer), Harshal Dhoka, Gaurav Sethiya (joint ministers), Virendra Marlecha (organizing minister), Manish Dhoka, Manoj Dagdu, Mahavir Challani, Kaushik Surana, Pankaj Sankhala (advisers), Dr Anand Nahar, Yash Bothra, Nikhil Mutha, Rushabh Jangid, Mudit Marlecha, Mudit Surana and others as members.