Installation of 51-feet height statue of Balasaheb soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth today inspected the ongoing Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial at Priyadarshini Garden on MGM campus. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 38 crore and 50 per cent work has been completed, so far.

He gave necessary instructions to the agencies involved in the task along with the main contractor.

It may be noted that the work is underway for the last two and a half years. The speed of work is not as expected. The state government has released a fund of Rs 26 crore for the project, while the civic administration is pursuing the release of remaining Rs 12 crore. Four months ago, the civic chief had suggested a few additional works to the contractor. Hence he reviewed the whole ongoing work.

The municipal corporation had floated a tender for the installation of a bronze statue of height 51 feet (of late Balasaheb Thackeray). The tender will be opened after 2 days and then the technical committee will go through the details quoted by the respondents.

The city engineer A B Deshmukh, chief garden officer Vijay Patil, executive engineer R P Waghmare, PRO Ahmed Tauseef and others accompanied the civic chief. Delhi’s agency Design Factory of India will be setting up a museum of Balasaheb Thackeray highlighting his life and struggle. A photo gallery will also be developed to explore his different phases

in the museum.

New instructions by civic chief

The civic chief suggested setting up an STP plant as 1 lakh litres of water is needed to water the plants at Smruti Van daily. Provide two e-rickshaws for the convenience of elderly persons, pregnant mothers and disabled citizens. The arrangement of drinking water should be made at multiple spots. He also told the contractor to deepen the bed of the storage tank on the campus so that the water storage does not get dried up during the whole year. He suggested releasing fishes and tortoises to attract kids and also told them to go for beautification of the pathways.

Design logo of museum

The agency will be giving a presentation about the photo gallery to the civic chief in the next two days. Later on, the final presentation will be made before the chief minister. Hence after his approval, the photo gallery work will be started. Sreekanth suggested the agency design a logo of the museum; develop a souvenir shop and also set up a cartoon pictures shop for kids and the tourists.