Instead of gas, provide water first

Aurangabad, March 6:

“Instead of giving gas to the people through the pipeline, give water to them first by regularizing the water supply”, demanded RPI (Kharat)national president Sachin Kharat in a press conference on Sunday.

Kharat further said the city is not getting the water regularly and hence preference should be given to regularizing the water supply. An agitation at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation will be launched it is not regularized within 15 days, he said.

In the backdrop of the upcoming municipal corporation and Zilla Parishad elections, Ganesh Salve has been appointed as the state secretary and Manish Narwade as the district president, Kharat announced.