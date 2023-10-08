Institute level round for B Arch begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell allowed the Architecture colleges to conduct the institute-level round for the Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) course up to October 12.

It may be noted that the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-III commenced on September 27 while the seats were allotted on October 3. The selected candidates were asked to report to the college to confirm admissions up to October 6.

The institute-level round began on Saturday to fill the vacant seats in the colleges between October 7 and 12. The colleges will have to first display the vacant seats on the portal and give newspapers in the newspaper. CET Cell instructed the colleges to give admissions on the basis of a merit list. The cut-off date for all types of admissions for the academic year 2023-24 is October 12.