Institute level round for M Pharm vacant seats

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Chemical Technology of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the institution-level round at the department on September 27.

The centralised admission process (CAP) round III of two M Pharmacy courses ( Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance and Pharmaceutics) was completed. If the seats remain vacant, the institute level round will be held at the department at 10.30 am. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said that all interested candidates are being informed to attend the institute-level round personally.