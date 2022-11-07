‘Insulin injecting device’ gets Australian patent

Aurangabad: The research and innovation of an ‘insulin injecting device’ done by a team of college teachers from different places received an Australian patent. One of the team members is from the city. The device will measure the glucose level in the body of a diabetes patient and inject the required insulin into the body at that same time.

A five-member team comprising Dr Sangeeta Dongre from the Zoology Department of Government College of Arts and Science and Dr Prakash Wankhedkar from Nashik has discovered the 'insulin injecting device'. The research for the utility is underway and after that, the device can be used by diabetes patients.

The number of diabetes patients in the country is around 7.5 crore while 1.2 crore patients are above 65 years of age. The number of aged patients is increasing day by day.

Considering the need for research in this field, the researchers have completed the research of insulin injecting the device.

The injecting device, by keeping it on the wrist or thigh, will deliver the required insulin into the body as per the amount of sugar level of the patient at that time.

With this device, diabetic patients will not need frequent needle injections. Dr Shaikh Hashim Muhammad Ishque, Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Patel and Dr Prashant Bagul are other members of the team. They have started the next phase of research.

Earlier, Dongre's 11-member team received two Indian patents. The team completed research on a portable torch that can measure air pollution and a glass design that tests the water. Dr Sangeeta said that the Government of India has appreciated this innovation. She said that her team started the next phase of research for further utility.