Integration and Communal Harmony are the USP of India

Lokmat News Network

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

“ The practice of non-violence by Mahatma Gandhi, apart from his ideology, had impressed me and my colleagues. Hence, a group of 10-12 boys including me walked 13 miles from Indraprastha (Gurukul) to Delhi, just to attend the Prarthana Sabha and see him from a close distance. Unfortunately, we could not interact with him as it was Monday and he keeps ‘Maunvrat’ on this day every week. We all returned on foot with loads of happiness of seeing the great reformist,” explained a 90-year-old Adv Ramchandra Patil (of Ahmedpur in Latur district).

Educational journey from Kurukshetra to Osmania University

“I was admitted in Kurukshetra (from 1939 to 1948) during the first Independence Day. This place had turned into a camp of 5 lakh refugees. Hence the celebration of a free India was not there. Later on, I went to Haridwar and obtained a Vidyalankar degree (equivalent to B.A) in 1953. I did my M. A from Meerut in 1955 and then enrolled in Osmania University (Hyderabad) to complete my law degree (LLB). I am practising in the different courts since 1962,” said the former state minister for law and judiciary adding that his father Shankarrao Patil was a 'zamindar' of Andhori village (in Ahmedpur tehsil) and was a freedom fighter and had experienced a jail of about a year or more.

Partition is a blot on humanity

Touchwood, no enmity or grudges were harbouring between Hindus and Muslims at the local levels during the pre-Independence period. All were living peacefully. I can recall how we used to play football and volleyball tournaments with our Muslim colleagues at a young age, said Adv Patil.

"I am not blaming anybody, but the partition should have been averted. Little efforts from both sides, could have done wonders. Had the partition not taken place, we all would have lived happily and peacefully in this free and united India. The incident nipped the seeds of humanity before budding," believed Adv Patil.

‘Bhaichargi’ fabric got faded in the 21st century

Today’s India is not what Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of. The brotherhood, unity, integration and communal harmony between people belonging to inter-faiths have become a thing of the past. The social fabric has got weakened. I miss the ‘Bhaichargiwala’ environment of the olden days, he underlined.

"I once remember, my father got wind that some fanatics Hindu youths are going to attack Hussain Patel and Khwaja Patel (the Patels of Khandali village) near to our village. My father shared cordial relations with them as he was the Patel of Andhori village. Hence, he immediately took out his rifle and went to Khandali village to protect them. The fabric of brotherhood is missing today. Do ever forget that national integration and communal harmony are the USP of India and it is the need of the hour in the 21st century," stressed the Octogenarian Patil.