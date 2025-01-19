Inter-college music contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Government Knowledge Science College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Music Department, in association with the Dadar-Matunga Cultural Centre, Mumbai, will host an inter-college light music competition on 30th January 2025 at 10.30 am.

This competition is open to undergraduate, senior and postgraduate students. It will be a preliminary round, with first, second and third prizes, as well as certificates, awarded to the winners. The top three performers will qualify for the final round on 2nd February 2025 at the Dadar-Matunga Cultural Centre, Mumbai. Principal Dr Bhagwan Kamble and Music Department Head Dr Vaishali Deshmukh encourage all students to participate. For more details, reach out to the Music Department at the college.