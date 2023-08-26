Inter-house Quiz at Utopian Kidzone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An Inter-house quiz was organized by Utopian Kidzone, Paithan road to celebrate the Independence Day. Students were divided in four groups. Subhash House won gold medals followed by Gandhi House (silver medals) and Bhagat House (bronze medals). Quiz was hosted by Sweta Dongre. Chief guest Dr A A Deshpande, director Abhay Srivastava and principal Rashmi Srivastava felicitated winning teams.