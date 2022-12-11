Inter School Pre-Primary Championship 2022 held amidst huge enthusiasm

Shamit School crowned the winners of the Lokmat Times Campus Club Pre-Primary Championship

Aurangabad: Students of various schools participated with equal enthusiasm in the two day Pre-primary Championship-2022, held at Regal Lawns of Lokmat Bhavan. Events like cap race, ball race, drill, outdoor competition, group dance on stage, action song, group recitation and many others were organised for little children. The little kids showed immense gusto while cheering for their teammates to win.

The competition was held by Lokmat Times Campus Club on December 9 and 11. The lawn of Lokmat Bhavan was filled with the laughter and giggles of the little ones. Students of Nursery, Junior KG and Senior KG of 16 pre-primary school displayed all round discipline during the event. Each school had a different uniform making the atmosphere colourful. Children displayed utmost discipline during the competition.

Despite various competitions, these kids did not leave their group till the end. The first competition was the boys cap race. In this, the student on one side would run and give the cap to the students on the other side and that student would pass on to the third student. A similar competition was held among girls. Only the girls were given a ball instead of a cap. A relay race was held separately for boys and girls. The drill competition saw students using various prop items like plastic balls, paper flowers and lezim beautifully during the drill. During the competition there was chatter and cheer but no chaos. The judges also praised the discipline of the students. The events were judged by Dr Kejall Pankaj Bharsakle, director AEVPMs Womens college Aurangabad, Vinod Loya, owner of Designer Sarees, Dr Asha Sakolkar, gynaecologist and social worker, Rahul Ahire, Athletic association, Anil Nile, Athletic association, Amrut Birade, Former Principal in physical education college, Vishal Bhalerao, Dancer and Choreographer, Shraddha Satdive, Choreographer and Dance Teacher and Shikha Shrivastav, Ceo of Jain International School. The event was executed by CC Head Nuzhat Fowad.

Winners of the competition:

Shamit School, which won prizes in each event, were crowned the winners of the Lokmat Times Campus Club inter-school pre-primary championship.

Winners of the off Stage competition:

Ball Race (Girls): 1st - Shamit School, 2nd - Indo Brains School, 3rd - Little Steps Kids School.

Relay Race (Girls): 1st- Shamit School, 2nd- Aurangabad Police Public School, 3rd- Little Steps Kids School.

Cape Race (Boys) : 1st - Shamit School, 2nd - Universal School, 3rd - Indo Brain School.

Relay Race (Boys) : 1st- MGM First Step, 2nd- Shamit School, 3rd- Pinks N Blues School.

PT (Drill) : 1st - Aurangabad Police Public School, 2nd - Golden Jubilee School, . 3rd -Dnyananda School.

Winners of on Stage competition:

Action Song: 1st - Crayon The Play School, 2nd - Shamit School, 3rd: - Golden Jubilee School. Consolation- The Evolving Mind School and Little Wonder School.

Poem Recitation: 1st - St Xavier School, 2nd - The Evolving Mind School, 2nd - Aurangabad Police Public School. Consolation: AB International School and Shamit School.

Group Dance: 1st- MGM First Step, 2nd- Evolving Mind School, 3rd- AB International School. Consolation - Gaikwad Pre-School and Crayons The Play School as well as St Lawrence School.