Inter-state gang stealing BSNL copper cable from city busted

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

An inter-state gang stealing underground cable of BSNL company laid between Amarpreet Chowk and Kalda Corner worth Rs 20 lakh on December 31 has been busted. The crime branch police arrested 19 members of the gang on Saturday morning while three managed to escape from the scene, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

API Manoj Shinde received the information that the gang is coming to the city again to steal the cable. Hence, a police team including API Shinde, PSI Pawan Ingale, Gajanan Sontakke and others laid a trap at Pratapnagar. The accused come in two vehicles. The police arrested 19 persons including two minor boys. However, three persons managed to escape.

The arrested included Krushnaprasad Shriramsundar Gupta (53, driver, Ramsundar, Duliya Colony Village, Alipur, North-West Narela, Delhi), Sakiq Gayasuddin, (36, Gaziabad, UP), Mohammad Ismail Mohammad Rasul (37, Lalita Park, Laxminagar, Delhi), Pradeep Kumar Narendrakumar (25, Tempo driver, Harinagar, Ghantaghar, Delhi), Surajkumar Chotu Prasad (30, Zabua, Mehnagar, Azamgadh, UP), Pramod Laxmi Paswan (35, Bihar), Mohammad Mustafa Mohammad Kamrul (20, Lalita Park, Laxminagar, Delhi), Mohammad Aarman Mohammad Gulab (26, Jahangirpuri, Delhi), Mohd Tayyab Mohd Sagir (46, Lalita Park, Delhi), Mohd Maksood Mohd Kalim (30, Lalita Park, Delhi), Mohd Hayat Mohd Mushkil (19, Lalita Park, Delhi), Mohd Ijraael Mohd Razabul (26, Delhi), Mohd Shahid Mohd Jamil (44, Gazipur, UP), Mohd Sehzad Mohd Rakib (23, Gaziabad, UP), Mohd Ishtekhar Mohd Ikram (22, Chandravihar, Delhi), Mohd Jahed Mohd Sajjad (30, Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi), All these accused came to the city in a car (HR 55 AH 0331) and Tempo (UP 17 AT 7455).

The police seized helmets, light reflector, cutting blades, iron rods, cutters, hammers, digging equipment, orange colour reflector jackets and vehilces, all amounting to Rs 32,93,090. This gang committed thefts in Aurangabad and Nagar districts in the state along at Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and other states. The city police were searching for this gang for a month.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav by API Shinde, PSI Pawan Ingle, Gajanan Sontakke, ASI Satish Jadhav, Santosh Sonawane, Vijay Nikam, Chandrakant Gawali, Rajendra Salunke, Parbhat Maske, Nitin Deshmukh, Ravindra Kharat, Vilas Mutthe, Vishal Patil, Rahul Kharat, Nitin Dhule, Sandeep Beedkar, Vijay Bhanuse, Ramesh Gaikwad and others.