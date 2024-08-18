Interaction programme with newly qualified CAs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Western India CA Students Association (WICASA) jointly organised an interaction programme of newly qualified CAs at the ICAI branch office recently.

Earlier, branch chairperson CA Rupali Bothara hoisted a flag on the premises. Deputy Collector (Pune) Anjali Dhanorkar inaugurated the interaction programme. Around 100 new CAs with their parents were present.

In her welcome address, CA Rupali Bothara addressed the journey of success and failure of CAs.

Deputy collector Dhanorkar focused on the ups and downs in life's journey. She also addressed the CAs about future expectations of the nation from them.

A total of 100 trees were also planted.

CA Amol Godha (secretary, ICAI city branch) proposed a vote of thanks. Manas Joshi and Apeksha Dnyate were the masters of ceremony for the programme.

Branch Vice Chairperson and treasurer CA Mahesh Indani, WICASA chairman CA Kedar Pande and his team, immediate past chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao and past chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal were also present.