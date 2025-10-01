Interaction with Dr Sharad Baviskar today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pragatishil Lekhak Sangh, Lok Samvad Foundation and M Gandhi Memorial Fund Centre (GMFC) will jointly organise a special interaction programme on ‘Understanding Western Philosophy' at GMFC, near the Divisional Library-Samarthanagar, at 4 pm on October 2, as part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebration.

Dr Sharad Baviskar, a professor, writer and thinker from Jawaharlal Nehru University, will interact with the participants. Dr Sharad Baviskar is the author of the popular autobiography 'Bhura'. Dr Umesh Bagade will preside over the function. The organisers appealed to all to attend the programme.