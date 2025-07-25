International Conference participating ambassadors of 40 countries in November

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After hosting a G20 summit in February 2023, the city is now gearing up to host a 2-day long International Tourism Conference in November, which will be attended by ambassadors from 40 countries. Preparations for the event have already begun at the preliminary level.

This upcoming cultural event is expected to enhance the city’s global visibility and promote it as a significant tourism destination. Two days ago, a meeting to discuss planning was held in presence of the district collector Deelip Swami.

It is hoped that the event will comprise cultural programmes. The aggressive marketing of world heritage sites - Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves - after Covid-19 pandemic is the need of the hour to restore the influx of international tourists, according to the organisers.

Provision of Rs 50 lakh

It is learnt that the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has made a provision of Rs 50 lakh for the conference. Uttar Pradesh’s Monica will be the coordinator of the event. ICOM will also present cultural programmes for the tourists. The administration hopes that the mobile recordings of the events and the heritage sites by the ambassadors will give wider coverage. Through social media, the photographs of both the caves will be circulated. The discussion at the conference and the beauty of these caves will fetch publicity on the international level which will lead to an influx of tourists in the district.

It may be noted that in the G20 summit, around 300 delegations from different countries had participated in the two days event held on February 27 and 28 2023.