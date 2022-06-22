International Day of Yoga at The Evolving Minds

Aurangabad, June 22:

The Evolvers at 'The Evolving Minds Preschool'

performed yoga under the guidance of trainer Manjusha Thole to mark the International Day of Yoga 2022. “Yoga is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul," she said.

All the kids performed different yogasanas and breathing techniques demonstrated to them.

The teachers of TEM team explained the importance of Yoga to the kids and asked them to make Yoga as their daily routine.