International Day of Yoga at Utopian Kidzone

Aurangabad, June 22: The eighth International Day of Yoga was celebrated at Utopian Kidzone- a playschool, Paithan Road branch. All students and staff members performed ‘Surya Namaskar’ and Yoga aasanas. They were also taught the importance of Yoga in our life.

Directors Abhay Srivastava, Rashmi Srivastava and teachers Sunita Ghodke and Mansi Urshil guided the organisers.