International Day of Yoga celebrated at Hindi School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: International Day of Yoga was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra Hindi School. Headmaster Ravindra Tayade, supervisor Yogeshwar Nikam, art teacher Sopan Karvande and others were present.

Guide and yoga instructor Vitthal Rathore imparted information to the students about the history of yoga and told them that physical and mental disorders can be overcome, body weight can be controlled through yoga practice. Yoga is a 'Kalpavriksha', yoga is necessary for health. Those who practice yoga regularly get positive energy and negativity runs away, he said. Various yogasanas were presented. All the teachers and students performed yoga.