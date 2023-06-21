International Day of Yoga celebrated by Art of Living

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Art of Living founded by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar organized Yoga camps at various places in the city on the international day of yoga on Wednesday. Camps were organised in various schools, colleges, factories, government and semi-government offices, in which 104 instructors of Art of Living successfully took yoga classes and nearly 7700 citizens took advantage of the camps. Also for the first time in the city as many as 10 traders and professional, MSME organizations came together and 178 traders performed yoga. Members of Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, Aurangabad industrial suppliers association, Confederation of Indian Industry, BNI, MASSIA, MACCIA and others were present. Sadhvi Nitya Bodhaji of Bangalore gave special guidance. Vijay Jaiswal, Ajay Shah, Sanjay Kankaria, Suhas Lanke, Pankaj Loya, Santosh Kawle Patil, Dr Ajit Hazari, Prabhanjan Mahatole and others were present. Collector Astik Kumar Pandey congratulated the Art of Living family for organising the camps.