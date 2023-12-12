International, National Diabetologists explores city heritage sites

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Hundreds of diabetologists, paediatric diabetologists and nutritionists, who were in the city to attend a national-level conference, enjoyed visiting different heritage sites and tourist places in and around the city. The doctors visited Bibi ka Maqbara, Devgiri Fort, Ellora Caves in the last two days.

The national conference, held in the city on December 9 and 10, was attended by around 350 diabetologists and nutritionists from different parts of the country. Hence half of these medical experts made it a point to explore the tourism capital after conclusion of their conference.

The president of International Diabetes Federation (IDF, Germany) Dr Peter Schwarz also visited Bibi ka Maqbara.

According to Beemajan Yussouf (Sydney) said, “I liked the roads and the basic facilities are also adequate. I visited Ellora Caves. It is a very beautiful monument. I had decided to come again to see the heritage sites with my family members.”

Adds Shuchy Chugh (Bengaluru), “ The city is very nice. I visited the monuments and other places and felt very happy and warm. I will definitely promote the destination by encouraging my colleagues to visit the city and explore the places in and around the city.”