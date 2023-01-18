International powerlifter dies in city

Aurangabad

An international powerlifter from Punjab who came to the city for a power-lifting competition being held in the Divisional Sports Complex died of a cardiac arrest in a hotel in the Seven Hills area in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The deceased athlete Pradeep Babbar (Dashmeshnagar, Jalandhar, Punjab) is an athlete of international repute and was four times champion at the international level. He attended the competition in the Divisional Sports Complex in the Garkheda area on Tuesday. In the wee hours of Wednesday, he complained of chest pain in a hotel in the Seven Hills area. He was immediately rushed to MGM Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. On receiving the information, Pundliknagar police station PI Rajashree Aade and others visited and inspected the hotel room. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Pundliknagar police station.