International Women’s Day at Alphabets Preschool

Aurangabad, March 9: A programme was organised at Alphabets International Preschool, South City, Waluj, to mark International Women's Day. Writer, counsellor Nandini Bhavsar was the special guest and Vandana Ghorpade joint secretary, Akshar Sanskar Shikshan Sanstha was the chief guest. Sonali Tayde presided. Tributes were paid to Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule. Ghorpade said that in addition to the educational and psychological damage caused to children during the Corona period, parents need help to repair the damage caused by mobile, TV and e-media. Bhavsar said that it was more important to understand the child along with paying attention to study in the changing times. Megha Gite anchored the programme. Mayuri Gajre proposed a vote of thanks. Gayatri Attarde and staff took efforts to make the event successful.

