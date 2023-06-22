International Yoga Day celebrated with enthusiasm at Winchester International English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students and staff of Winchester International English School celebrated International Day of Yoga with great enthusiasm. School director Dr Afsar Khan emphasised various physical and mental benefits of practising yoga regularly, including stress reduction, improved flexibility, and enhanced concentration.

Certified yoga instructor Shaikh Mudassir led the yoga sessions and guided participants through a series of asanas and pranayama. The participants, ranging from grade 1 to high school students, actively engaged in the sessions, displaying great enthusiasm and a willingness to learn.

Principal Irfan Shaikh stated, "Yoga Day provides a wonderful opportunity for our students to experience the transformative power of yoga."