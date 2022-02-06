Internationally acclaimed painter Dilip Bade passes away

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

Internationally acclaimed painting artist Dilip Bade (68, Nandanvan Colony) died of cardiac arrested on Saturday night. He leaves behind wife and two boys.

He hailed basically from Ambejogai. On completion education from J J School of Art (Mumbai), he worked there as faculty.

He retired as dean of the Government School of Fine Art (Aurangabad). Before this, he also worked on various boards and authorities of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). He kept Bamu name ahead in the national level youth festival. He was a member of Dalit Yuvak Aghadi during his college life. The aesthetic and artistic work of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Ambadgaon.

He was known as a portrait master. He sketched portraits of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jhotiba Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Balasaheb Thackeray.

The portrait of Dr Ambedkar sketched by him was installed in Vidhan Bhavan. His paintings of great leaders were also displayed at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Bamu.

Dilip Bade attended a wedding ceremony at 9 pm on Saturday. He died of cardiac arrest after three hours. Last rites were performed on him at the Cantonment crematorium on Sunday afternoon.