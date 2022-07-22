Internet and computer facility inaugurated

Aurangabad, July 22:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has started computer and internet facilities at Yashwantrao Chavan Hostel, Ramabai Ambedkar minority girls hostel and researcher girls hostel no 3 on Friday. The facility was inaugurated by the vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

Speaking further, Dr Yeole said that this is the computer age. In a global world only those with global knowledge will survive. So this computer and internet facility room will be very useful for the students to increase their knowledge and scope. This university is committed to the welfare of students. Our library is the best in the State. Many skill base courses are launched by the university. Dr Yeole appealed to the students to take advantage of these courses. Director of student development board Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar, Dr Kaveri Lad, Dr Ashwini More and students were present.