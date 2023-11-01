Internet service in rural parts of the district shut down for 48 hours

Order of the home department: District administration on alert

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the wake of the Maratha reservation movement and state wide protests, the district administration issued prohibitory orders on Tuesday. Moreover, the internet service in the district, especially in the rural areas, has been shut down for the next 48 hours from Wednesday on the order of the home department.

As soon as the order came from the home department, the district administration immediately stopped the internet service. According to resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate, the internet service was stopped due to the orders issued by home department secretary Sujata Saunik. The orders said that the false rumors and messages regarding Maratha reservation might spread through social media and create a law and order situation in the city. Hence the internet service in rural areas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar must be closed. However, the closure of internet services has hampered online transactions and other work.

In order to maintain law and order in the rural areas of the district, the additional district magistrate Janardan Vidhate has issued an order of ban on public gatherings in the district from Wednesday. These orders will be in force till November 15.

Possession of weapons, assembly of more than five persons without permission is prohibited. Police officers appointed by the Superintendent of Police (rural) have been given the power to permit meetings, processions, marches for gathering of more than five persons. Legal action has been warned against violators of the order.