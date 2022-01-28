Internet service provider claims loss of Rs 45 lakh to Cyber Cell

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

The Cyber Cell has registered an offence against unidentified persons for stealing the User ID and Password of Seven Star Digital Network Company's admin panel and forced the service provider to sustain a loss of Rs 45 lakh. The company has its network through which it provides cable and internet service to the customers.

According to the complaint lodged by Muhammed Moinuddin Muhammed Kamruddin (37, resident of Bari Colony, Roshan Gate), the company has sustained a loss of Rs 45 lakh from September 1, 2021, to January 27, 2022. During this period, the accused managed to steal the User ID and Password and circulated messages to the customers telling them to unsubscribe from their services. The crooks had also taken possession of the computer programming of the company. Hence the company suffered a huge loss.

The police fear the involvement of his rivals in the business. The Cyber Cell' police inspector Gautam Patare is investigating the case.