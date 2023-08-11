Investiture ceremony at AB International

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Investiture ceremony was held at AB International School. Earlier, the students cast their votes for various symbols, symbolizing their allegiance to their chosen leaders. Avishkar Nalawade emerged as the school president and Sanskruti Nikam as the vice president. Captains and vice-captains were selected for each school House. School director Bhausaheb Kale, Sagar Kale, principal Mini Antony along with teachers congratulated all the newly elected members.