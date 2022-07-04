Investiture ceremony at Aurangabad Police Public School

Aurangabad, July 4: Investiture ceremony of the Aurangabad Police Public School was organised recently with zeal and enthusiasm. Police inspector, Bharosa Cell Amrapali Tayade was the chief guest. The ceremony started by lighting of the lamp followed by song and dance performances. The newly-elected members got their badges from the chief guest. She congratulated the newly-appointed school council members for their preparedness to take responsibilities. The

staff members wished luck to student leaders in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to them in the upcoming academic year.