Investiture ceremony at BSGM School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Investiture ceremony of Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM) School for the 2024-2025 session was held with Major Rajpal Singh Gour as the chief guest. The event recognised student leadership, with students Sarthak Pawar elected as General and Hiranyamayee Deshpande as Deputy General. Other student council members, including sports heads, house captains, vice captains, and cultural heads, received sashes symbolizing their responsibilities. Major Gour in his motivational speech emphasized the army's role and opportunities. The students' disciplined march past impressed spectators. Chairman Dr Hiroo Gursahani congratulated the council and highlighted leadership's importance.