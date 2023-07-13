Investiture ceremony at MGM's Clover Dale School

July 13, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Investiture ceremony for the academic year 2023-24 was held at MGM Clover Dale School recently. Deputy municipal commissioner Aparna Thite was the chief guest. Director, MGM Schools Dr Aparna Kakkad and deputy director Dr Namrata Jajoo, welcomed the chief guest. Principal Ganesh Tarate, vice- principal Varsha Potdar and parents of the elected Student Council members were present.

Quarrat-ul- Ain was appointed as the Head Girl and Satyajeet Khandare the Head Boy. Other office-bearers are: Sports captain - Shubham Bhosle; CCA Captain - Hisham Ali Khan; Academic Captain - Sayyed Mohd Ali; Discipline Captain - Gargi Ahire; Communication Captain - Ebad Pathan; Sewa Captain - Dhanalaxmi Vitore. Thite administered oath to the council members. The toppers of Class 10 board examination were felicitated. Former School Captain Vedant Agre conveyed his feelings.

Students Arya Puranpole and Aniya Bohara anchored the programme. Sumit Pathre introduced the guest. Umrah Syed proposed a vote of thanks.

