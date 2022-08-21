Investiture ceremony at Oyster English School

Aurangabad, August 20:

The investiture ceremony marking the formation of new ‘Students Council’ for the academic session 2022-23 was held at Oyster English High school , Chikalthana, recently. Commanding Officer of 296 field wksp, Aurangabad Captain Rahul Sharma was the chief guest. Principal Anita Patil welcomed the chief guest. He conferred the badges to the student’s council. He spoke about the work ethics, loyalty, discipline, courage and punctuality.

Manish Parmer was appointed Head Boy (CBSE), Sumit Bakal Head Boy (State Board), Sakina Sayyed Head Girl (CBSE) and Vijaya Mule Head Girl (State Board).

Captains of various Houses were also announced. Teachers’ representatives are-Samiksha Shelke (SB) and Tirthraj Sharma (CBSE).