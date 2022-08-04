Investiture ceremony at Sarosh English School

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

Student’s council investiture ceremony was held with great dignity for the student’s parliament at Munawar Peerbhoy Sarosh English School recently.

The programme commenced by invoking God’s blessings in the form of prayers. The chief guest was Dr Salahuddin, associate professor, Medical College, Al Jouf, KSA. The chairman, school committee Mohammad Wasil and the chief guest pinned the sashes, badges and handed over the flags, and school banner to all the newly-elected members. This was followed by the oath taking ceremony led by Principal M S Naiyer.

The newly-elected president and prime minister of the student’s council addressed the students. Dr Salahuddin advised the young leaders to handle their responsibility with sincerity, truthfulness and courage. Supervisor Dr Asmat Hashmi, Syed Junaid and all staff members took efforts to make the programme successful.