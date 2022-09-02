Investiture ceremony at The MGM School, Padegaon

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

The Prefectorial Investiture Ceremony was held at The MGM School, Padegaon for the year 2022-23, recently. The March Past in perfect synchronization of the newly-elected leaders impressed all. The principal and the vice-principal decorated the cabinet members with badges and entrusted them with responsibilities. The principal administered the ceremonial oath to the cabinet members.

Master Dinar Baig took charge as the Head Boy and Shareen Fatema as the Head Girl. The principal urged the cabinet members to always be in the company of good, enthusiastic and zealous people.