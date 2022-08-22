Investiture ceremony at Winchester School

Aurangabad, August 22:

Winchester International English School organized Investiture Ceremony to honour the newly-elected members of the Students’ Council for the current academic year. To foster the democratic values among students and to search leadership qualities among them, the school follows this practice every year.

School director Dr Afsar Khan and chief guest Zohra Tilat Khan presented sashes to Head Boy, Head Girl and House Captains, Class Representatives and other members. It was the largest student council with 120 council members.

The oath was administered to all. The programme was coordinated by Zia Siddiqui and Barrien Laiq. Amruta Kotkar proposed a vote of thanks.