Investment in gold gives bumper returns
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2023 07:40 PM 2023-02-05T19:40:02+5:30 2023-02-05T19:40:02+5:30
-Gold price doubled in last five years
-Silver price increase by Rs 13,830 per kg
Aurangabad: Gold is one among the most precious things for women. The importance of gold is not limited to wearing gold ornaments in auspicious occasions, but it is also being considered as a good investment since time immemorial. Hence citizens who have invested in gold have earned good returns in the last five years. Even when the price is high, the purchase of gold has not decreased.
Price will exceed Rs 60000
Looking at international developments, the price of gold will cross Rs 60,000 within the next two months. And will reach Rs 62000. Gold and silver prices increase during wartime and downfall in share market, said Girdhar Jalnawala, Jeweller.
Increase by Rs 26000 in five years
Considering the data of last five years, gold was sold at Rs 31500 per tola in the month of January 2018. On Sunday, the price was Rs 58,000. In five years, an increase of Rs 26500 was recorded. Silver also increased by Rs 13,830 per kg in five years.
Prices of gold and silver last year:
Year 2022---- Gold (per tola) --- Silver (per kg)
January--- Rs 47790 -- Rs 61687
February--- Rs 47965 --- Rs 61358
March---Rs 51770---Rs 66999
April--- Rs 51344 ---Rs 66734
May---Rs 50808---Rs 62482
June---Rs 50606---Rs 60811
July--Rs 51791 -- Rs57773 Rs
August-- Rs 51874--Rs 57364
September--Rs 50409 Rs--52022 Rs
October--Rs 50387--Rs 57317
November --- Rs 50691--Rs 59048
December-- Rs 53238-- Rs 63905
Five-year figures (graph):
Month Year----Gold-------Silver
January 2018----Rs 31500----Rs 37670
January 2019----Rs 36000----Rs 43000
January 2020----Rs 46500----Rs 58000
January 2021----Rs 49000----Rs 68000
January 2022--Rs 51500----Rs 61500
January 2023---Rs 58000---Rs 61500