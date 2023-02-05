Investment in gold gives bumper returns

-Gold price doubled in last five years

-Silver price increase by Rs 13,830 per kg

Aurangabad: Gold is one among the most precious things for women. The importance of gold is not limited to wearing gold ornaments in auspicious occasions, but it is also being considered as a good investment since time immemorial. Hence citizens who have invested in gold have earned good returns in the last five years. Even when the price is high, the purchase of gold has not decreased.

Price will exceed Rs 60000

Looking at international developments, the price of gold will cross Rs 60,000 within the next two months. And will reach Rs 62000. Gold and silver prices increase during wartime and downfall in share market, said Girdhar Jalnawala, Jeweller.

Increase by Rs 26000 in five years

Considering the data of last five years, gold was sold at Rs 31500 per tola in the month of January 2018. On Sunday, the price was Rs 58,000. In five years, an increase of Rs 26500 was recorded. Silver also increased by Rs 13,830 per kg in five years.

Prices of gold and silver last year:

Year 2022---- Gold (per tola) --- Silver (per kg)

January--- Rs 47790 -- Rs 61687

February--- Rs 47965 --- Rs 61358

March---Rs 51770---Rs 66999

April--- Rs 51344 ---Rs 66734

May---Rs 50808---Rs 62482

June---Rs 50606---Rs 60811

July--Rs 51791 -- Rs57773 Rs

August-- Rs 51874--Rs 57364

September--Rs 50409 Rs--52022 Rs

October--Rs 50387--Rs 57317

November --- Rs 50691--Rs 59048

December-- Rs 53238-- Rs 63905

Five-year figures (graph):

Month Year----Gold-------Silver

January 2018----Rs 31500----Rs 37670

January 2019----Rs 36000----Rs 43000

January 2020----Rs 46500----Rs 58000

January 2021----Rs 49000----Rs 68000

January 2022--Rs 51500----Rs 61500

January 2023---Rs 58000---Rs 61500