Investor meetup held to support startups

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To boost funding and mentorship for local startups, MAGIC (Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council) hosted the second edition of its ‘Investor Meetup 2.0’ at CMIA Hall, Bajaj Bhavan, in collaboration with FAAD Network and Nath School of Business and Technology recently.

More than 20 investors interacted directly with emerging entrepreneurs. Startups presented business ideas and explored funding opportunities, expert advice, and networking.

Notable startups that pitched included: Trev Mobility – Clean-tech solutions for electric vehicles, Bluewheelz – Smart logistics and warehousing platform, Wholeleaf – Plant-based health products Product exhibits included: Elemnt Sports Science – Fitness and recovery tools, Patra by Bilvam Foods – Modernized traditional food items, Cookies and Crumble – Innovative baked goods. Director of MAGIC Ritesh Mishra, said the council aims to nurture at least 10 unicorns from the region. He stressed the importance of investment readiness and long-term support for startups. Aditya Arora from FAAD Network highlighted the need for consistent investor-startup dialogues and more capital flow in tier-2 cities like Marathwada. So far, MAGIC has supported 142 startups through mentorship, market access, and funding guidance. The event concluded with a commitment to hold similar meets every 3–6 months. Investors appreciated the initiative and showed interest in future collaborations.