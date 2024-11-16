IPPTA conference to boost paper innovations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Indian Paper and Pulp Technical Association (IPPTA) is hosting a two-day conference in the city this Sunday and Monday, aimed at sharing the latest technological advancements in the paper industry. With over 850 paper mills in India, including 80 in Maharashtra, the industry produces 25 million tons of paper annually, with a significant portion dedicated to recycling.

The event, to be held at the Hyatt Hotel, is organized in collaboration with the Indian Corrugated Case Manufacturers Association and the Western India Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association. It will be inaugurated by Dr Bhagwat Karad, former union Minister of State for Finance, with ICC President Ram Bhogle as the chief guest. The seminar will feature over 35 speakers, including paper technologists, engineers, and scientists from across India and the globe. Key topics at the seminar will cover paper grades, liner processes, paper packaging, and mill operations. The event aims to highlight innovations in the industry, especially in the context of increased paper consumption for packaging materials post-COVID-19. India's paper mills contribute approximately Rs 80,000 crore annually to the economy, with a substantial portion coming from taxes. IPPTA office bearers, including president Pavan Khaitan, vice president SVR Krishnan, secretary general M.K. Goyal, programme chairman Shekhar Desarda and managing director O.P. Rathi, will also be in attendance making this a pivotal event for the paper industry's future.