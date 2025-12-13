IRC encourages women to pursue home-based businesses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The IRC (Islamic Research Centre Education and Welfare Trust) Technical Institute recently awarded certificates to its female students who successfully completed industry-oriented courses.

The IRC offers training in areas such as Data Analysis, Dashboard Development, Power BI, Cloud Computing, Hardware-Networking, Cyber Security, Communication Skills, and Personality Development, along with interview preparation and career guidance. These courses are designed to align with market demands, provide practical knowledge, and help students acquire income-generating skills to become self-reliant.

Notably, three homemakers who had paused their careers for 15 years completed the Digital Marketing course and were applauded for their determination to re-enter the workforce.

IRC president Adv. Faiz Syed emphasized that Islam encourages women to be self-reliant and financially independent. He appreciated women pursuing home-based businesses as a way to gain technical expertise and financial independence.

Dr. Nazneen Akhtar, Adiba Qadri, faculty members Ali Amir Chous and Parvez Khan, along with IRC office-bearers, were present at the certificate distribution ceremony.