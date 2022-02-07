IRC start technical institute in Khuldabad

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

With an aim to empower rural students, Islamic Research Centre Education and Welfare Trust in association with Masjid-e-Munam Committee have established a technical institute in Khuldabad recently.

The tehsildar (Khuldabad), Surendra Deshmukh, has inaugurated the IRC Technical Institute, near Munam Masjid, recently. The IRC president Adv. Faiz Syed presided over the function.

Earlier, one IRC Technical Institutes each have been established in Aurangabad and Lasur Station. The IRC also runs OPD clinics, study centres & a law library in the city and is planning to open a separate study centre for ladies soon. IRC through technical institutes impart technical skills to students deprived of such facilities in the rural sector; serve humanity by undertaking myriad projects every year.

Khwaja Aleemuddin made an introductory speech and proposed a vote of thanks, while the proceedings were conducted by Kabeer Ahmed Khan.