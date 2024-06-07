IRC starts guidance centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The NGO, Islamic Research Centre Education and Welfare Trust (IRC), in association with Maharashtra Minority NGO Forum (MMNF), has set up a minority development centre offering guidance to citizens desirous to prepare various certificates and documents needed to avail benefits under various government’s educational and welfare schemes. The centre will also assist in making corrections in the names and publish the same in the Gazette.

The citizens can contact the centre situated in Roshan Gate area between 9 am and 6 pm on working days (Sunday Closed), stated the press release.