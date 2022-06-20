Irrigation: provision of Rs 978 Cr for 142 works

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 20:

Various projects and canals coming under the Godavari Valley in Marathwada and other parts of the state are in very bad condition. In all, 142 repairing works have been proposed for which step by step provision of funds of Rs 978 crores have been made. Of which Rs 816 are for Marathwada region and Rs 161 for the remaining Maharashtra. As the rainy season has started, these works are likely to be commenced from September - October, 2022.

The repairing works are pending since 2018. In the past two years, the rainfall was satisfactory and the all the projects were filled to their capacity. However, the water storage in it were hampered as most of the projected needed repairing.

Darna - Nandur - Madhyameshwar project, Gangapur dam, Palkhed dam, cannels, Bhandara - Mula dam were in need of repairing. A provision of Rs 161.47 crores has been made for the repairing of these dams and canals. For Marathwada Rs 2365 crores grants were sanctioned for the year 2021-22. As compared to the irrigation budget of 2018, it is 10 per cent more by Rs 236 crores.

These projects in Marathwada need repairing

Lokarwadi in Beed, Khandeshwar in Osmanabad, Kolhapuri reservoirs in Latur, Vishnupuri in Nanded, Lower Manar canal, Isapur left-canal, Upper Penganga, lower Manar left canal and canal repairing and Vihamandva in Aurangabad are proposed. Rs 816 crores will be required for 58 works in the Aurangabad division. Under the expansion and special repairing head Rs 978 crores have been sanctioned for 142 works in Marathwada and North Maharashtra.

Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) executive director Kiran Kulkarni, chief engineer Jayant Gawali, engineer Samadhan Sabbinwar took efforts to get the irrigation works sanctioned for Marathwada region. Preparations for budget has been done while the works are likely to start in September - October, 2022, the corporation sources informed.