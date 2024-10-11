Is this Dussehra set to break sales records?

5G handsets, gold, hybrid cars, real estate, and large-screen TVs see increased demand.

"What will you buy this Dussehra?" as this Dussehra marks one of the "sade teen muhurts." Some choose mobile phones, others cars, while many invest in gold or buy flats. This leads to expected transactions worth billions throughout the day. This year, Dussehra and Diwali fall in October, with expected turnover quadrupling the past nine months combined. Markets prepare for customers, displaying Apta leaves and dandiya figures in showrooms. Clothing stores showcase mannequins in the latest fashion to enhance the festive spirit.

"5G Handsets Lead Mobile Market"

The arrival of 5G networks has revolutionized the mobile market, and this Dussehra, there is a high demand for 5G handsets. Dnyaneshwar Kherde, from the Mobile Retailers Association, stated that 70% of sales are for 5G handsets. Phones are available starting at just Rs 8,500, and it is estimated that 2,000 handsets will be sold in the city on Dussehra day alone.

"Gold: A Blend of Investment and Indulgence"

Buying gold on Dussehra is considered auspicious. Gold prices rose by Rs 800, reaching Rs 78,000 per 10 grams on Friday. Jeweler Jugalkishor Verma noted that customers from all backgrounds are purchasing gold for both investment and jewelry purposes.

"High Demand for Hybrid Cars"

Demand for hybrid cars (CNG and petrol) has surged, with some companies lowering prices to attract customers during Navratri. Distributor Sachin Mule reported over 1,200 car bookings during Navratri and Dussehra.

Rise in real estate investments

Major investments in the Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area have boosted the local construction industry. A recent CREDAI housing exhibition added to this trend. Nitin Bagdia, former CREDAI president, mentioned that people from Marathwada living in Mumbai or Pune are now buying flats in the city, sarting their real estate investments here.

Surge in Demand for Large-Screen TV's

There is a high demand for TVs larger than 55 inches, with many electronics showrooms prominently displaying these models. According to distributor Pankaj Agarwal, 50% of TV sales are for these large screens, and 4,000 to 5,000 units are expected to sell during the Dussehra and Diwali seasons.