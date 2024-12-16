ISKCON rath yatra celebrated with enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The ISKCON-Vedic Education and Cultural Centre (VECC) organized a grand Rath Yatra on Sunday. The procession started at 3 pm from Hindu Rashtra Chowk and passed through Reliance Mall, Shri Gajanan Maharaj Temple, Trimurti Chowk, Dashmeshnagar and other landmarks before concluding at Jyoti Mandir, Jyotinagar. Devotees welcomed the yatra with rangoli and aarti at various points.

Dr. Rohinipriya Prabhu led a 15-member kirtan team, spreading joy with Hare Krishna chants. A pandal program at Jyoti Mandir followed in the evening, featuring bhajans, shloka recitations by children, and a discourse on the purpose of human life by Dr. Rohinipriya. He also unveiled the 2025 Vaishnav Calendar. The event included offerings, aarti and distribution of khichdi maha-prasad to over 2,000 devotees. Stalls showcased spiritual literature, a Gita session and information about the “Glory of Deccan” temple project. The temple committee appealed for support in completing the construction of the Shri Shri Radha Nikunjbihari Temple.