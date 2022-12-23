ISKCON teachings are not escapism: Vedvyaspriya; Swami says principles useful in day to day life

Aurangabad: Senior International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) speaker Vedvyaspriya Swami today asserted that teachings of ISKCON are not merely escapism and are very useful in day to day life.

Vedvyaspriya, who was in the city for delivering a lecture, said that ISKCON’s teachings change the way you look at life. This is a matured system of devotion.

Excerpts from the talk with the preacher:

Q: Is it true that people are moving away from spirituality in the quest of progress?

A: This has been always the case. We are living in Kali Yuga. People are not taught about devotion. In the darkness of ignorance, we believe that body is everything and mind comes later. In the modern society, people are running after pleasure and riches, working for enhancing the standard of living. We are not told that our tongue is stronger than our body, because what we speak is permanent.

Q: You tour all around the globe. How is the response to ISKCON programmes? What is the status in India?

Q: ISKCON is doing great globally. There is religious environment everywhere. I do see the lack of devotion, though. There are many types of devotees but it is difficult to get a pure devotee. There is no institute offering education in religion and spirituality. ISKCON founder Shrila Prabhupada made a whole curriculum for spiritual education. His books are our foundation.

Q: It is said the generation next feels scared of walking on the path of spirituality or devotion, may be because of many rituals and rules. What do you feel?

A: Whenever a person is bound by something, fear is natural. This fear has to be dispelled. Sans devotion, knowledge and work are incomplete. Devotion, spirituality are not the matter of superstitions. This is wisdom. Why should one fear about it?

Indian culture based on Vedic culture

Indian culture is based on the Vedic culture. This is not Hindu religion. Shastras and Vedas do not have the word Hindu. Still, we have adopted it easily and keep interpreting it. There is no word Hindu in Sanskrit also.

Swami Vedvyaspriya