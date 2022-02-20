It is a matter of pride that 80 per cent of TB patients are cured - Tope

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

Municipal corporation's health department is doing an excellent job of eradicating tuberculosis. The patient's recovery rate reached 80 per cent. This is a matter of pride, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the TB centre near Kailasnagar cemetery. The National Urban Health Mission and the state health department had given Rs 25 lakh to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for setting up a tuberculosis centre.

Tope further said that the health system in the state has become much stronger in the last two years. It is very important to take care of TB patients. With regular treatment, the disease can be completely cured. The Central government has taken note of this work and a certificate will be awarded to the AMC on March 23. Despite the number of corona patients low, the vaccination campaign still needs to be implemented in mission mode. He assured that AMC would not allow any shortage of machinery in future. NCP district president Kailas Patil, city president Khaja Sharfoddin, additional collector Anant Gavhane, additional municipal commissioner BB Nemane, health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha were present.

Ready for the municipal elections

When quizzed about the preparations of NCP in connection with the AMC elections, he said "We are preparing for the elections. It is being decided in how many wards to contest the elections. We should also get a dignified place in the Mahavikas Aghadi. He hoped that the issue of OBC reservation would be resolved soon.”