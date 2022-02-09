It is not possible for me and Danve to be equal

Shiv Sena leader Khaire: Claims that party workers are not alienated due to factions within the party

Aurangabad, Feb 9: Politics of factions was seen in the Shivtej and Shiv Samvad campaign in Shiv Sena. On Wednesday, former MP Chandrakant Khaire tried to put an end to this discussion that there are differences between Khaire and district chief MLC Ambadas Danve, stating that it is not possible for him and Danve to be equal. Khaire clarified that I am one of the 13 senior leaders in Sena. He was speaking at a press conference at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Wednesday.

For the past several years, the dialogue between Khaire and Danve has been strained and factionalism has come to the fore for one reason or another. Khaire clarified that only he dominates the party. He claimed that Sena will win 55 seats in the municipal elections despite the mixed atmosphere. Khaire also answered many questions on the current internal politics of the party. He said the city has three MLAs and I and Minister of state Abdul Sattar will dominate the ZP and Panchayat Samiti elections. Danve and I are not on an equal level. One has to climb the political hierarchy to come to this position. It is expected that all the workers and office bearers will get to taste the fruits of power. But their expectations are not 100 per cent fulfilled. Kishanchand Tanwani will get an honorary post in the party. He has joined Sena from BJP. If he gets a big post, he can split the BJP, said Khaire. Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, assembly convener Raju Vaidya, city president Vijay Waghchaure, Shilpa Wadkar and others were present.