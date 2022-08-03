IT raids in Jalna, Aurangabad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

The Income Tax officers conducted raids on the establishments of the steal and cloth businesses at Jalna on Wednesday and later on more than two scrap vendors in Aurangabad on Wednesday. However, the department has maintained a strict confidentiality about the action taken.

Presently, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has executed actions at various parts of the country. Now, the IT deparment has turned its attention to various professionals.

On Wednesday morning, the officers raided on some steel and cloth businessmen in Jalna. It is said as the biggest IT department action in the Jalna until now.

Similarly, the raid was conductted on some scrap vendors in the city and Waluj Industrial area. The raids were executed so confidentially, that even the people of the respective areas were not aware of it. Some scrap vendors had switched off their phones.

Recently, the Central GST and State GST departments conducted the raids on the scrap vendors in the city. It was unveiled that they had duped the revenue amounting to lakhs of rupees of the government by taking disadvantage of Credit Input Tax.