J K Jadhav honoured with D Litt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The University of Central America honoured former director of Industries Department J K Jadhav with D Litt in recognition of his remarkable contribution to education, social and cooperative sectors.

Jadhav has established three educational societies, under which, 25 colleges and 30 schools are run being in the district and Wadala-E (Mumbai). He launched Lokvikas Nagri Sahakari Bank in 1996. The bank has 11 branches currently.

He has also set up various cooperative societies including Kisan Vikas Ginning Processing Cooperative Society, Shri Shankar Swami Industrial Estate, Lokvikas Nagri Sahakari Mahila Patsanstha.

J K Jadhav is also implementing different social projects. He has written 12 books and carried out study tours to different foreign countries. Taking note of his work, the Univeristy of Central America honoured Jadhav with D Litt.