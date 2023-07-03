Jagannath Rathyatra celebration at Dnyanada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The PT, music and drawing departments at the Dnyanada English School, Pokhari organised Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations, recently.

Motivational speaker, dental surgeon, and magazine author Dr Sandip Lokhande alias Subuddhi Rai Das was the chief guest.

Sukhada Joshi and Ganesh Tupe welcomed the chief guest. Dr Lokhande, school secretary N K Joshi, trustees Mangala Joshi, Shaila Joshi, Jagruti Bangale performed Arti of the chariot made especially for this celebration. 'Khaja', the prasad made by the students, was distributed among those present. A video about the significance of the Rath Yatra was shown to the students. A symbolic procession was taken out on the school campus. The chief guest guided the students about this unique cultural event.